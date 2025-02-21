Jim Cornette causes a stir with comments about Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard made her in-ring return for TNA last weekend, defeating Jordynne Grace in a 20-minute match. However, despite the match being highly praised, the big talking point on social media was the fact fans in attendance chanted, “She’s a racist,” in reference to Blanchard previously being accused of spitting in the face of another wrestler and calling her a racial slur.

And now, during his podcast, Jim Cornette has seemingly alienated a portion of his own fanbase after calling those who chanted at Blanchard “weasels” and saying, “It’s not like she’s been busted on the front page of the newspaper at a Klan rally.” Subsequently, this would see the comments section on the YouTube video and his fan subreddit blow up, with some of the former bookers biggest supporters turning on him.

“This was just heartbreaking. Shame on me for expecting better. Not sure I can keep listening after everyone who’s screamed at me for years about Jim is proven right, right out of the horse’s f**king mouth.”

Rev_Punch

“Good job, Jim, you just validated the people that call you an old, out of touch racist.”

“He will scream and yell about Trump until he’s blue in the face but his buddy’s toxic sh*tty daughter gets negative chants and he blames the audience.”

