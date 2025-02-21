Gunther wants to face Cena in a “last change” opportunity, WWE holding a press conference tonight

– GUNTHER is hoping to face John Cena during his 2025 WWE retirement tour, specifically wanting to be Cena’s opponent in a “last chance” opportunity to win a 17th world championship:

“It’s the last chance to get in the ring with him, so if that ever becomes a possibility, I would definitely take that, John Cena is obviously one of the wrestlers, you can put him onto Mount Rushmore.

“If I get the chance I would definitely like to do that. Let’s see how it plays out. Maybe I can end up as his last chance to win a championship at some point in that year, and I can be the one that crushes all those dreams. That would be very enjoyable.”

(source: Daily Mail)

– @Wrestlevotes reports:

Source states WWE will be holding a post SmackDown Press Conference tonight at 11pm eastern across all platforms.

