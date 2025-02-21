Former WWE superstar signs with TNA, Tessa Blanchard’s negative reaction (video), Von Erich returns
– Former WWE star Elijah (Elias) officially signed a deal with TNA after appearing on Impact this week, reports Fightful.
.@_Iam_Elijah_ secures the win in his TNA debut with a Piledriver! @joehendry
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/NY8HgI02kY pic.twitter.com/to6zz4niAv
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 21, 2025
– The Von Erichs returned to ROH:
#roh pic.twitter.com/GXjJcydBE2
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 21, 2025
Marshall had been sidelined since September 2024 due to a pec injury.
– Tessa Blanchard got “We Coming for you” & “she’s a racist” chants at TNA Impact