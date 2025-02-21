Former WWE superstar signs with TNA, Tessa Blanchard’s negative reaction (video), Von Erich returns

– Former WWE star Elijah (Elias) officially signed a deal with TNA after appearing on Impact this week, reports Fightful.

– The Von Erichs returned to ROH:

Marshall had been sidelined since September 2024 due to a pec injury.

– Tessa Blanchard got “We Coming for you” & “she’s a racist” chants at TNA Impact

