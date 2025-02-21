Female WWE superstar no longer under contract, plus Bayley and Tiffany Stratton notes

– Carmella’s WWE deal has expired and she is now officially a Free Agent, reports Fightful.

She has not appeared on WWE TV since March 2023 when she officially took maternity leave, and this now effectively ends her 12 year run in the company

– WWE posted:

– WWE via X:

"Stay out of my business, and leave me alone."@tiffstrattonwwe has some choice words for @CandiceLeRae as we continue on the road to #WrestleMania… pic.twitter.com/KrA8EvInUk — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2025

