Drew McIntyre had fluid drained from knee prior to Smackdown

Drew McIntyre revealed he had fluid drained from his knee 45 minutes before his WWE SmackDown match.

DREW MCINTYRE GETTING HIS KNEE DRAINED BEFORE HIS MATCH SO HE CAN PERFORM TONIGHT DEDICATION #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/I5CxbsmBb1 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 22, 2025

