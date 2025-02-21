Chelsea Green’s Wrestlemania plan (video), Riddle wants to return to WWE, Dynamite’s viewership

– Matt Riddle (via Brisco & Bradshaw) says he wants to return home to WWE and would have never left it was up to him:

“I would love to go back to WWE one day eventually, maybe soon. But the thing is, whatever they want. It’s not up to me, that’s their decision. If it was up to me, I would have been there yesterday. I never would have left.”

– In an interview on Myles Talks Wrestling, the host asked the inaugural Women’s United States Champion, Chelsea Green, about her WrestleMania plans. Green teased the idea of facing Nikki Bella and Michin but stated she has her eyes locked on Alexa Bliss and would love to work with her at WrestleMania 41.

– AEW Dynamite on 2/19 averaged 563,000 viewers; 0.17 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

