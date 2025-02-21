Charlotte Flair sees the future in Roxanne Perez, Val Venis sends a message to Trump, Paul London note

– During an Instagram Live session on Thursday, Charlotte Flair was asked who she believes is the future of WWE’s women’s division, and she didn’t hesitate to put the spotlight on Roxanne Perez. She said, “I was extremely, extremely impressed by Roxanne in the Royal Rumble. I think she killed it. So, my vote is Roxanne, she has a really bright future.”

– Paul London appearance announced:

TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT PAUL LONDON WILL BE IN ACTION! It’s Official, PWJ #DamagedGoods2 LIVE @ The Mecca on Sunday July 27th! FIRST ROW COMES W/ EXCLUSIVE PACK OF CARDS! ️ GET TIX NOW: https://t.co/q44BcszI5w ️ Sunday July 27th, 2025

️ 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park,… pic.twitter.com/kGufIUex8I — Pro wrestling junkie (@PWJCARDS) February 21, 2025

– Val Venis via X:

REPOST THIS EVERYWHERE! HEY @realDonaldTrump! STOP ALL VACCINES! INCLUDING YOUR BELOVED MRNA VACCINES! CRUSH THE SELF REPLICATING MRNA VACCINES THAT WILL VACCINATE FOLKS WHO DO NOT CONSENT! SCRUTINIZE WHAT YOUR CLOSET PEOPLE ARE TELLING U ABOUT HOW SAFE THE VACCINES REALLY ARE! — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) February 21, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

