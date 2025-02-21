AEW pay-per-view vault coming to Max on March 1

PWInsider.com is reporting that the AEW pay-per-views from 2020 onward will be added to the Max streaming service on March 1.

A total of 30 pay-per-views are set to go online on that day and once those are live, Max will have the complete collection of every AEW PPV in existence available to watch.

When AEW on Max launched on January 1, there were only pay-per-views from 2019 uploaded as well as some back catalog of the AEW weekly television series.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

