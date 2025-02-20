WWE files for new trademarks, Bully Ray says Cody leaving AEW was the beginning of the end

– WWE has filed to trademark the following logos for ‘WWE Rings, Rivals & Rumbles’, and ‘WWE Superstar Central’

“Broadcasting services, namely television broadcasting, video broadcasting, Internet broadcasting, audio broadcasting and motion picture broadcasting; audio, text and video broadcasting services over the Internet and other communications networks featuring audio and video content; subscription-based audio and video broadcasting services; satellite transmission services; electronic transmission of audio, video, graphics, and data via computer networks; transmission and delivery of audiovisual content via the internet; video-on-demand transmission services; wireless communication services, including transmission of television programs and motion pictures to mobile devices; streaming of television programs, motion pictures, electronic media, audiovisual content, videos, pictures, images, text, and photos via computer and communication networks”

– Bully Ray says Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was the beginning of the end for the company.

“Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a major, major blow to that company. Cody leaving AEW is what started the downward trend. Go back and look at any number, any metric, any talk on social media. Cody is the first crack in the wall.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)

