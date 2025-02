Viewership for WWE NXT, Duggan signs legends deal, Morgan on the hard type of match to win (video)

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan has announced that he officially signed a new Legends deal with WWE.

– WWE NXT on CW this week:

689,000 viewers (P2+)

P18-49 rating: 0.17

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Liv Morgan Picks the Hardest Type of Match to Win

