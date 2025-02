Updated viewership numbers for WWE Smackdown, more AEW Collision matches, Gail Kim note

– The updated numbers for WWE Smackdown on Valentine’s Day:

1,422,000 viewers

0.43 P18-49 rating

– Queen Aminata vs Julia Hart added to this week’s AEW Collision

This Saturday, 2/22

8pm ET/7pm CT

Queen Aminata vs Julia Hart for the first time this Saturday on Collision

On TNT + Max on Collision

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 20, 2025

also announced:

This Saturday, 2/22

8pm ET/7pm CT

Hologram vs Beast Mortos - After coming back at Collision in Houston, Hologram seeks revenge when he returns to the ring in his first 2025 match to collide vs Beast Mortos THIS SATURDAY!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 20, 2025

– Happy birthday Gail Kim

