Update on Speedball Mike Bailey, Jericho to defend ROH title on Collision, AEW talented head to CMLL

– Speedball Mike Bailey was expected to join AEW after finishing up with TNA, and there are internal rumors that he is currently working on securing his visa with AEW.

– Tag Team match set for CMLL on Friday, March 21, Featuring Komander/Hologram vs. Místico & Máscara Dorada

⏳#CMLLInforma || El Sky Team representará al CMLL en contra de AEW en Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL: Místico y Máscara Dorada enfrentarán a Komander y Hologram. https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/3us7gekqCb — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 20, 2025

– Chris Jericho vs Bandido for the ROH World Championship announced for this week’s Collision

SATURDAY#AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax! ROH World Championship@IAmJericho (c) vs @BandidoWrestler The duel is official! “The Nueve” Chris Jericho finally faces Bandido with the @RingOfHonor World Championship on the line! pic.twitter.com/LhABu2CUmR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025

