Update on Speedball Mike Bailey, Jericho to defend ROH title on Collision, AEW talented head to CMLL

Feb 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Speedball Mike Bailey was expected to join AEW after finishing up with TNA, and there are internal rumors that he is currently working on securing his visa with AEW.

– Tag Team match set for CMLL on Friday, March 21, Featuring Komander/Hologram vs. Místico & Máscara Dorada

– Chris Jericho vs Bandido for the ROH World Championship announced for this week’s Collision

