Trailer: WWE 2K25 2K Showcase – The Bloodline’s Dynasty Mode Announcement

WWE and 2K released the WWE 2K25: 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty mode and trailer this week.

The following press release and video were sent out:

Join “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman in WWE® 2K25 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty

Relive, change, and create the history of The Bloodline with unique new approach to storytelling, and new additions to the biggest WWE 2K roster ever

2K unveiled a trailer detailing 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty in WWE 2K25, the first retelling of the Bloodline saga and a celebration of the legacy of the extended Anoa’i, Fatu, and Maivia wrestling families.

