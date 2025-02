On TNA Impact Joe Hendry held a Concert, but was ambushed by the debuting Epico Colon & Primo Colon.

Elijah made his TNA Debut and made the save. Santino Marella comes out and announces they will face off in a Tag Team Match in the main event.

Joe Hendry & Elijah defeated The Colons to end this week’s episode.

