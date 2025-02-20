Sonya Deville on her WWE release: “We were in the middle of negotiations” (video)

Sonya Deville revealed that she was actively negotiating a new contract with WWE when she was unexpectedly informed that her deal would not be renewed. She recalled, “I got the call. My contract was not being renewed with the WWE. I got the phone call. We were in the middle of negotiations, so I thought the phone call was going to be middle ground that we met on. An agreement on a contract. It was, ‘We are not renewing your contract.’ I was shocked.”

Despite the disappointment, Deville maintained a business-minded perspective on the situation, stating, “At the end of the day, it’s a business. I think business-minded.” However, she admitted that she was left without clear answers, saying, “For whatever the reason is, I don’t know the reason, and I could sit here and try to come up with one or guess. ‘It was definitely that. I said or did that.'”

Reflecting on her dedication to WWE, she emphasized, “I put 150% effort in the entire ten years, but most importantly the last three.” She went to great lengths to improve her skills, explaining, “I went down to the Performance Center on my own time. Moved there for two months to train to get the rust off.”

Despite her departure, her words reflect a deep commitment to her career and a willingness to put in the work, even when the outcome was uncertain.

Source: Daria & Toni Unwrapped

