Samantha Irvin posts photo of bruises from her WWE tryout, Cole-McAfee issues resolved

– Samantha Irvin shows off the bruises she had during her WWE tryout:

– The issues between WWE and Corey Graves have reportedly been resolved and they are now on good terms, according to Fightful.

It was noted that Graves is seen as a valuable part of the company and there are said to be no hard feelings about the situation that occurred.

This comes after Graves took to social media to voice his frustration about being replaced on commentary by someone like Pat McAfee due to “not being famous enough” and being forced to be “demoted” down to NXT.

