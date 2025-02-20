Obi Femi appears on TNA Impact
NXT Champion Oba Femi is here as he invades TNA Impact and confronts Moose.
Oba makes the save for The Hardy Boyz against The System as Moose runs away scared.
Santino Marella then officially announces a 6-Man Tag Team match next week on Impact.
.@Obaofwwe, @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND vs. @TheMooseNation, @Myers_Wrestling and @TheEddieEdwards!?
