Notes on Seth Rollins, Fandango, Michael Cole, and HBK

— Seth Rollins (via Not Just Football) comments on facing Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41

“Hey, man, that would mean that I get to kick both their butts at the same time, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, my two most bitter rivals? Please. On the Grandest Stage of Them All? That screams fantastic to me!

Last year, he didn’t make it to WrestleMania. Fragile Phil got hurt. So this year, we’ll see if he can get there. I am healthy and in my prime, I am there every single week. I am the only 100% guarantee of the three of us for WrestleMania.”

– According to JDC (Fandango), in a conversation with the legend last week, Shawn Michaels said that he has one or two matches left in him.

(via @monopolyevents1)

– Michael Cole says Vince McMahon would have never allowed sponsorship logos on the mat. He believed the mat was “sacred” and “has to be clean”.

(via IMPAULSIVE)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

