Match announced for AEW Revolution, Gabe Kidd booked for Collision
– MJF vs. Hangman Page has been made official for Revolution …
#AEWRevolution
Sun March 9 LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles!
MJF vs Hangman Adam Page
The time for talk is over – @the_MJF and Hangman Adam Page will finally clash at #AEWRevolution!
️ https://t.co/SW969QD5Tc pic.twitter.com/4bzg2MOzjl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025
– Gabe Kidd has been announced for AEW Collision …
SATURDAY#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax!
NJPW Strong Openweight Champion @GabeKidd0115 will be at Collision! Find out what he's going to do THIS SATURDAY on TNT & Max! pic.twitter.com/SqEm24E6V2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025