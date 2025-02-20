Match announced for AEW Revolution, Gabe Kidd booked for Collision

– MJF vs. Hangman Page has been made official for Revolution …

#AEWRevolution

Sun March 9 LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles! MJF vs Hangman Adam Page The time for talk is over – @the_MJF and Hangman Adam Page will finally clash at #AEWRevolution! ️ https://t.co/SW969QD5Tc pic.twitter.com/4bzg2MOzjl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025

– Gabe Kidd has been announced for AEW Collision …

SATURDAY#AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax! NJPW Strong Openweight Champion @GabeKidd0115 will be at Collision! Find out what he's going to do THIS SATURDAY on TNT & Max! pic.twitter.com/SqEm24E6V2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025

