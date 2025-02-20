Logan Paul: “I think I have go away heat”

While speaking on his podcast, Logan Paul commented on advice he would give to WWE talent about building their brand and social media presence…

“Everyone should be thinking about how to not just build themselves, but how to build businesses, long-lasting businesses that have an impact. It’s the next level of conversation. And use the vehicle you’ve been given. Use the vehicle you’ve been given. I think every talent in WWE should be thinking like that, yeah, and it would be cool to be on that team, to potentially… like… you have to build. I see it pretty clearly for some of the folks.”

Paul also said the following about how fans react to him…

“I think I have go away heat. So, the only reason why it works is because I’m a great wrestler. There’s a handful of the audience that is genuinely like, ‘Get this guy out of here.’”

(quotes: WrestlingNews.co)

