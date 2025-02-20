Logan Paul banned by the Egyptian Government, Liv Morgan ready for the Elimination Chamber (video)

Logan Paul (via Paul’s YouTube channel) claims that he has been banned from Egypt by the Egyptian Government.

“Mr Beast uploaded a new video exploring the Pyramids and I love the Pyramids so I was like ‘Jimmy can I come?’ He’s like, ‘for sure’. And then a week later he called me, ‘unfortunately the Egyptian government said that you can’t come otherwise we can’t come’. And I was like wait what, I know I pissed people off, but the Egyptian government? I’ve never even been to Egypt. ‘Why can’t I come to the Pyramids Jimmy’, he said, ‘I don’t know the government specifically said you are the only person that cannot come on this trip.’”

Liv Morgan is ready for the Elimination Chamber

