Logan Paul banned by the Egyptian Government, Liv Morgan ready for the Elimination Chamber (video)

– Logan Paul (via Paul’s YouTube channel) claims that he has been banned from Egypt by the Egyptian Government.

“Mr Beast uploaded a new video exploring the Pyramids and I love the Pyramids so I was like ‘Jimmy can I come?’ He’s like, ‘for sure’. And then a week later he called me, ‘unfortunately the Egyptian government said that you can’t come otherwise we can’t come’. And I was like wait what, I know I pissed people off, but the Egyptian government? I’ve never even been to Egypt. ‘Why can’t I come to the Pyramids Jimmy’, he said, ‘I don’t know the government specifically said you are the only person that cannot come on this trip.’”

– Liv Morgan is ready for the Elimination Chamber

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

