Liv Morgan, Sonjay Dutt, and Penta notes

Feb 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Sonjay Dutt via X:

Penta via Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Works recently revealed that he’s been wrestling with a torn bicep in his left arm for over 3 years.

“3 years ago, one wrestler tore my bicep. I never got it fixed. Penta is like a warrior (laughs)”

– “It Was Everything!” – Liv Morgan on Winning the Women’s World Championship

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

