Liv Morgan on falling in love with wrestling (video), name not likely for the WWE hall of fame

– WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Talks Falling in Love with Wrestling …

– Jim Cornette is a name currently missing from the Hall of Fame, despite many names within the industry, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, pushing for him to be inducted.

Regarding a possible WWE return for Cornette, Fightful Select reports that his name hasn’t come up in creative discussions in “recent years”.

The report specifies that this isn’t in a “we aren’t bringing him in” way, just that the belief within the company is that Cornette is successful and content with his current projects.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

