Jonathan Coachman makes claim regarding the Khan/McMahon meeting

— Jonathan Coachman (via Behind The Turnbuckle) claims Tony Khan ghosted Shane McMahon because he wanted to run AEW.

“I have it on good authority that Shane McMahon asked for the world. He wanted equity in AEW, and he wanted to come in and run the entire show.

Honestly, it was probably the first time I said to myself, “I actually agree with Tony Khan” Because Tony definitely ghosted Shane, let’s make it clear that it wasn’t the other way around.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

