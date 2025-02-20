Goldberg confirms his final match will take place this summer, Liv Morgan on acting (video)

– Goldberg has confirmed that his final match will take place this summer. Expressing excitement and a renewed sense of energy, he stated, “I feel like a trillion bucks. Whether it’s from the stuff that I altered my life prior or the stem cell treatment after a day, I feel like a million bucks, comparatively.” However, he remains realistic about the challenges ahead, saying, “You have to be logical, but it’s like you’re a racehorse again, and you’re being held in a stall, and you can’t come out for a period of time.”

Although he did not specify an exact date, Goldberg revealed, “I have a match sometime this summer. I don’t know exactly when it is, but I know it’s coming up.” With his return to the ring approaching, he acknowledges the pressure of performing at his best, stating, “At 58 years old, I have to be in my underwear in front of everybody and I hold a very high standard of myself.”

Determined to prepare adequately, he added, “I need to get to work yesterday.” Despite his urgency, he also recognizes the importance of pacing himself, concluding, “The long-term benefit and the benefit for me in the ring will be much more if I just calm my ass down.”

Source: CarCast

