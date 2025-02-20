Frankie Kazarian on TNA locker room: “It’s legit the funnest locker room I’ve ever been in”

Frankie Kazarian says ‘variety of reasons’ led to him no longer wanting to be in AEW talent locker room.

Kazarian stated in past media appearances that he asked the company not to renew his AEW deal. He further spoke about his time there as he was doing a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest. He remembers his wife, #TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks, attending an AEW event while he was still there and Kazarian said she relayed to him that he had to leave.

“Funny thing about my wife (Traci Brooks) — she obviously knows the business very well — she went to one (AEW) show. Physically went there with me. She was in there for maybe a half an hour and she pulled me aside and said, ‘You have got to get out of here…’ And this was a year and a half before I left. If you know my wife, she’s the friendliest human being on planet earth, everybody loves her and she saw, like a half an hour, she’s like, ‘You have got to get out of here’ and I was like, ‘See.’ She knew my frustrations at the time and she just got that vibe too so, and I’m not burying the company to all the AEW fans. It’s a fine place if that’s what you enjoy but, just wasn’t for me”

He went on to say that there was a point when he no longer wanted to be in the locker room so he began changing with the coaches.

“The AEW locker room when I was there, for the last two years I was there, I changed with the coaches because I just didn’t wanna be in the locker room for a variety of reasons and I had friends that — you know, Arn Anderson and Jerry Lynn and Billy Gunn and those guys, these are my buddies. Guys I kind of had more in common with so, yeah, TNA, I actually enjoy being in the locker room because my friends are there and everyone is focused on the same goal. It’s legit the funnest locker room I’ve ever been in.”

