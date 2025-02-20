Dwayne Johnson to lead Martin Scorsese crime drama, De Lander provides an update (video), more

– Dwayne Johnson to Lead Martin Scorsese Crime Drama Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt.

It was Blunt and Johnson who brought the idea to Scorsese and DiCaprio, and they all enlisted Nick Bilton, who’ll start writing when this gets set up.

The film is based on the true story of a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss who battled rival factions for control of organized crime in Hawaii.

The story takes place in 1960s and 70s Hawaii, where the charismatic mob boss rises to build the islands’ most powerful criminal empire.

– Steph De Lander on her recovery from neck surgery

Here Steph De Lander updates us on her recovery from neck surgery and how Mance Warner helped her through. FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/H77ybhIUsI #TNA #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/3msozvFzlN — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 20, 2025

– JCW update

JCW Commissioner VIOLENT J and several JCW Stars are headed to Hollywood, CA for the ONLYWRESTLERS debut LIVE event at The Vermont Hollywood on Thursday, March 20th.

Grab your tickets for this over-the-top event at: https://t.co/8SbyPnqcfb@VermontHollywd @RealJCW… pic.twitter.com/qlTJs6n4vn — OnlyWrestlers (@OWOnlyWrestlers) February 20, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

