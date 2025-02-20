2/20/25 TNA Impact Results

TNA iMPACT! Results – February 20, 2024

• Joe Hendry held a Concert, but was ambushed by the debuting Epico Colon & Primo Colon

Elijah made his TNA Debut and made the save. Santino Marella comes out and announces they will face off in a Tag Team Match in the main event

• The Rascalz defeat Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

After the match, Wes Lee challenged Ace Austin & Rascalz to a 6 man tag match at Sacrifice

• Eric Young declares that Josh Alexander started The Northern Armory, but he was weak so he had to take it from him and now under his leadership Sinner & Saint will become TNA Tag Team Champions

• Lei Ying Lee defeats Rosemary

After the match, Rosemary misted Lee

• First Class debuted their new Penthouse segment and introduced their phenomenal guest AJ Francis

AJ says he left the other place to save TNA, and wants the respect he deserves for saving the entire company

• TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich wins a squash match

Cora Jade attacked Masha from behind and hit her with Jaded

Jade & Tessa had a stare down

• Ali just showed up at a meeting and gave an addition talk but told Mike Santana he won’t change

• Johnny Dango Curtis defeated Leon Slater with help from The System

After the match, The System beat down Slater, but Oba Femi & The Hardys made the save

Santino Marella announces they will face off in a 6 Man Tag Team Match next week

• Joe Hendry & Elijah defeated The Colons

