2/10/25 WWE Raw on Netflix viewership

Last week’s episode of Raw had 2,800,000 views globally on Netflix, the lowest number since the show has moved to the streaming service. It was down 300,000 views from the post-Royal Rumble show and 100,000 less than the prior week which was until then the least-watched episode.

Netflix listed a total of 5,500,000 hours consumed watching Raw which placed #8 on the top 10 chart for the week.

The show was in the top 10 in four different countries, Bolivia, Canada, Nicaragua, and United States. It was the first time that it didn’t crack the list in the United Kingdom.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

