WWE EVOLVE to air on YouTube for international viewers

The WWE EVOLVE show which will air on Tubi in the United States starting from next month will also be available for international viewers on the WWE YouTube channel.

WWE has been using YouTube more and more over the past year, adding more content for mainly international viewers.

Announced two weeks ago, WWE EVOLVE will showcase in-ring action featuring rising WWE prospects as they wrestle with the dream of making it to NXT and, perhaps, one day to Smackdown and Raw.

The show will premiere on March 5 at 8PM ET and will be a weekly show every Wednesday on the FOX-owned streaming service Tubi.

Several weeks worth of shows have already been taped at the WWE Performance Center.

Former EVOLVE owner Gabe Sapolsky is heading up this project.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

