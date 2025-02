Viewership for Smackdown, Jade Cargill update, note on Michael Cole’s WWE contract, more

– Michael Cole (via IMPAULSIVE) says he has eight years left on his WWE Contract.

– SmackDown last Friday averaged 1,384,000

Wiewers: P18-49: 0.42.

– Plans for Jade Cargill to return are reportedly being put in place “soon.”

(source: PWInsider)

– Both nights of TNA iMPACT! LIVE at FullSail in Orlando this Thursday & Friday are officially sold out.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email