TNA Wrestling is heading to Brampton, Ontario for two shows

Oh Canada, Here Come The Stars Of TNA Wrestling

Live Events Set For May 23-24 At The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it is returning to Canada on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24 for back-to-back nights of action-packed, high-energy live pro wrestling at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario (Greater Toronto Area).

Both Brampton shows will be taped for future episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night on AXS TV in the U.S., on Sportsnet+ in Canada and worldwide on the TNA+ app.

The Friday show in Brampton starts at 7 p.m., and the Saturday show is a family and friends special 4 p.m. showtime.

All the TNA Wrestling stars will be in Brampton, including TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and former NFL players Moose and A.J. Francis. Also confirmed to appear in Brampton: Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Santino Marella, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, Masha Slamovich, Tasha Steelz and Rosemary, among others.

Tickets for the Brampton shows go on-sale on Friday, February 28, at 10am EST. The presale for TNA+ subscribers starts Wednesday, February 26, at 9am EST. To purchase TNA tickets in Brampton, go to: Ticketmaster.ca.

The CAA Centre is the home to the Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League.

