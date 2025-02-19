Stratton turns down Logan Paul, JBL on the greatest tag team, Date & location for AEW Double or Nothing

– While speaking on the Something to Wrestle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL revealed who he believes is the greatest tag team of all time.

He said, “No, not even close, and I don’t think there’s a second place. I mean, those guys set the tone for everything. The people that tried to copy the Road Warriors—they were first.”

– Tiffany Stratton recently shut down Logan Paul’s claim that she flirted with him, calling it “complete BS”. Paul later revealed that Stratton was supposed to be a guest on his IMPAULSIVE podcast but canceled last minute.

– AEW Double or Nothing will take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, on Sunday, May 25.

As announced by @azcentral, one of #AEW's biggest events of the year, Double or Nothing, will be coming to you from the Desert Diamond Arena @DDArenaAZ in Glendale, AZ on Sunday, May 25! • VIP Early Access available now

• Presale Begins: Fri 2/21

• Tickets on Sale: Mon 2/24… pic.twitter.com/PF9wmsjUC7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2025

