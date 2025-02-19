Possible Wrestlemania 41 matches, Gorilla Monsoon’s wife passes away

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor has been discussed to take place at WrestleMania 41.

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu is planned for Wrestlemania 41

(source: WrestleVotes Live Q&A – Backstage Pass)

– Sad news as an obituary has surfaced online announcing the death of Maureen Marella, who will be known to wrestling fans as the widow of the legendary Gorilla Monsoon and mother of the unfortunately deceased referee Joey Marella. According to the obituary, 85-year-old Marella passed away peacefully in her New Jersey retirement community on Sunday, and her funeral is scheduled for Saturday at the Lakeview Memorial Park

Maureen and Gorilla tied the knot back in 1959 and we’re together for forty years, having three children during that time together. However, Maureen had to deal with a great deal of sadness during her life due to the loss of her son in 1994 due to a car accident and then the passing of her much-loved husband five years later from diabetes complications.

