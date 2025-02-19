Mina Shirakawa coming to Chicago, Samantha Irvin interested in creative wrestling role

Mina Shirakawa is set to be in Chicago for NJPW “Windy City Riot” on Friday, April 11th.

– Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has expressed her interest in taking on a creative role in the wrestling industry. While reflecting on her aspirations, she shared, “I would have loved to try every single thing… but really, I would like to write… Paul Heyman is absolutely a big inspiration to me.”

Her admiration for Heyman suggests a passion for storytelling and character development within wrestling. As she continues to grow in the industry, it remains to be seen if she will transition into a backstage creative role, bringing her unique perspective and enthusiasm to WWE’s storytelling process.

Source: Busted Open Radio

