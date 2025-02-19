Mick Foley Wants To See Dominik Mysterio vs. Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley recently spoke with Jack Comerford of CasinoBeats.com for an interview.

On how he feels WWE should book Dominik Mysterio vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41: “I would love to see Dirty Dom get his comeuppance from Rhea Ripley. I would love to see a male vs female match. I know some people would think she’s beyond a stipulation match of that type but I would personally like to see that. I’d like to see the return of Becky Lynch too. Either at Mania or before Mania. She’s doing good as a mom and she has a new contract and I think they’re just waiting for the right time to bring her back.”

On making more money signing merchandise than competing in the main event at Madison Square Garden: “I’m never going to begrudge anybody who gets what they deserve but yeah maybe if I’d come along at a different time [the money would have been better]. But if I come along at a different time, maybe I wouldn’t have been utilised so well. I haven’t wrestled full time in 25 years and I thought I had a 18-month shelf life before everyone forgot about me. If you’d have told me that I’d be making more money by signing merch in Manchester than I did by main eventing at Madison Square Garden, I would have thought you were crazy.”

On his Hell In A Cell match with The Undertaker being worthy of a WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I don’t know if it would be the first one in, but I think it would be a, be part of the first intake, I would like to think so at least. I think that Cell match is the only match in wrestling history that people celebrate the anniversary of. Like they remember where they were and they like to relive it. It’s got a legacy of its own, which not many matches can say to be fair.”

On having no regrets over snubbing Vince McMahon’s Mankind advice: “Vince wanted me to do a heel turn but it was shortly after the Mankind babyface turn but I’d been wrestling for 13 years by then and I sensed that [Mankind] was working on a level that very few performers are able to connect on. So I pleaded with him, please just keep me a babyface, this is working. And so Vince would call me a yucky babyface. I was really glad that I spoke up about that. I could have had one or two big pay per views as heel Mankind but I think it would have flattened out pretty quickly after that.”

