Gunther not interested in Jey Uso at Wrestlemania, update on Debra, and today’s birthdays

– Speaking with Daily Mail, Gunther doubled down on his stance from WWE Raw two weeks ago, saying, “I’m not interested in wrestling Jey at WrestleMania.” His reasoning? He wanted a bigger challenge. “I was looking for somebody who is one of the last few remaining guys on the roster that I would say are maybe one step ahead of me, and it would have been nice to be in there with one of them, to bring them down one inch and make a step up.”

– Happy Birthday to Tye Dillinger/Shawn Spears, Danny Doring, Francine & El Torito.

– Former WWE star Debra has shared her unexpected career shift from wrestling to the legal field. Speaking about her journey, she revealed, “I ended up going to the University of Alabama and I received a Bachelor degree and then I received a Master of Science in Criminal Justice. From the University of Alabama, now I currently work for the District Attorney’s Office in New Orleans, Louisiana, so it’s been an interesting journey from wrestling to what I do now.”

Her transition from the wrestling ring to the DA’s office showcases a remarkable transformation, proving that life after wrestling can take unexpected and inspiring turns.

Source: Monopoly Events

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

