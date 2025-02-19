Former wrestling producer David Sahadi Unveils “Bar Wisdom” Endeavor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Legendary Producer David Sahadi Unveils “Bar Wisdom” Endeavor.

Chattanooga, TN 2/19/25

Renowned award-winning producer David Sahadi is once again set to revolutionize the wrestling entertainment landscape with the debut of his ground-breaking, 30-minute wrestling sitcom, “24 Station Street”. The series, developed under Sahadi’s Bar Wisdom brand, masterfully blends comedic versatility with the energy and drama of pro wrestling. Set in a quirky neighborhood that serves as a meeting ground for eccentric characters, the show promises to deliver a mix of laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt storytelling.

24 Station Street marks a bold new venture in wrestling storytelling, combining sitcom-style comedic elements with the drama and spectacle of the squared circle. Each episode will also include a short podcast with wrestling superstars as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the most iconic commercials Sahadi has ever created. The no-holds-barred show will be replete with controversy, suspense-comedy and never-before-told stories, too.

“Wrestling has always been larger than life, but it’s also been filled with moments of comedy, absurdity, and heart,” said Sahadi. “24 Station Street captures that magic in a way that has never been done before. This is more than a show—it’s a celebration of the wrestling world from a whole new perspective, yet still on the very couch we all watch from.”

The sitcom is just one pillar of Sahadi’s Bar Wisdom brand, a dynamic umbrella that includes exclusive merchandise, podcasts, Bar Wisdom Records, a growing line of his books, and more. Known for his unparalleled creativity, Sahadi aims to extend his storytelling prowess beyond the wrestling ring, bringing his unique vision to fans in multiple ways.

“24 Station Street is a celebration of the stories and moments that bring people together,” Sahadi continued “Whether through laughter, reflection, or shared experiences, my goal is to create a unique ecosystem that brings creative minds together and resonates deeply with audiences around the world and sparks meaningful connections.”

24 Station Street is set to premiere this Thursday, 2/20 at 8pm on Barwisdom.co and YouTube.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

