Artem Chigvintsev speaks out

Artem Chigvintsev, the ex-husband of Nikki Bella, opened up about the impact of his past domestic violence arrest, stating that the experience was devastating for him.

“Domestic violence arrest ruined me,” Artem admitted, expressing how deeply the situation affected his life. Despite the severity of the allegations, the District Attorney ultimately could not bring charges against him.

When discussing the ordeal on a podcast, Artem was asked why he chose not to take the matter to trial to clear his name. In response, he explained, “I just wanted everything to be over, move on emotionally and financially, and get back to living my life.” His decision was driven by a desire to leave the painful chapter behind rather than prolong the legal battle.

Although he was never formally charged, the experience left a lasting impact on Artem, shaping how he approached his personal and professional life moving forward.

Source: Glamorous Grind

