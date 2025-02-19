AEW wrestler taking time off, viewership for Grand Slam Australia, Rockin Robin’s final appearance, more
– Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Britt Baker is taking some time off, and she is not done with AEW.
– AEW Grand Slam averaged 502,000 viewers Saturday night, P18-49: 0.21
The IInspiration vs Nicole Matthews & Kylie Rae announced for Prestige Wrestling
The IInspiration return to the ring to face Nicole Matthews & Kylie Rae at #NothingToLose!
April 17th, 2025
@ The MEET Las Vegas
All Ages (bar with ID)
Doors at 6:30 PM // Show at 7:00 PM
Your chance to meet Rockin' Robin, in her final career appearance
