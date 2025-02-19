AEW wrestler taking time off, viewership for Grand Slam Australia, Rockin Robin’s final appearance, more

Feb 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Britt Baker is taking some time off, and she is not done with AEW.

– AEW Grand Slam averaged 502,000 viewers Saturday night, P18-49: 0.21

– The IInspiration vs Nicole Matthews & Kylie Rae announced for Prestige Wrestling

– Your chance to meet Rockin’ Robin, in her final career appearance (via www.tmartpromotions.com)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Masha Slamovich

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal