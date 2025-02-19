AEW wrestler taking time off, viewership for Grand Slam Australia, Rockin Robin’s final appearance, more

– Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Britt Baker is taking some time off, and she is not done with AEW.

– AEW Grand Slam averaged 502,000 viewers Saturday night, P18-49: 0.21

– The IInspiration vs Nicole Matthews & Kylie Rae announced for Prestige Wrestling

BREAKING NEWS The IInspiration return to the ring to face Nicole Matthews & Kylie Rae at #NothingToLose! April 17th, 2025

@ The MEET Las Vegas

All Ages (bar with ID) Doors at 6:30 PM // Show at 7:00 PM GET TICKETS NOW! ️ https://t.co/HF8WlIZWZ0 pic.twitter.com/CUDPZAybzd — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) February 19, 2025

– Your chance to meet Rockin’ Robin, in her final career appearance (via www.tmartpromotions.com)

