2/19/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Adam Page and MJF make their way to the ring. MJF says Page screwed him in the Casino Battle Royale all the way back in 2019, so he had to scratch and claw his way back to the top, which he did by beating some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. MJF says he beat Page to win the Dynamite diamond ring, and then runs down all of his other accomplishments in AEW before saying he is better than Page and Page knows it. Page says he knows who exactly who MJF is and what he has done, and then says MJF sounds angry talking about his accomplishments. Page asks if there is something that MJF hasn’t won yet, and asks if it’s from the fans. MJF yells at him, and then says he doesn’t care about them. MJF says Page has been handed everything on a silver platter because the fans decided he was going to be the main character. MJF says Page has drank a man’s blood, attacked veterans in the back, stabbed a guy with a syringe, and burned a man’s house down, and then says everyone loves him. MJF asks Page if he loves himself, especially after he ended the career of his mentor.

Page yells at MJF and says Christopher Daniels is ten times the wrestler MJF ever will be, and then says Daniels gave part of his soul to the business. Page says Daniels went out fighting and had a warrior’s death, and then says Daniels took care of professional wrestling even when professional wrestling did not take care of him. Page calls Daniels the best of the best Daniels’ humility is something that MJF doesn’t understand, because he doesn’t have the stomach for it. Page says he knows what is right and wrong and while he has lied one hundred times, he has never lied to the fans in AEW. Page says he faces all of his problems head on and says he has worked for everything he got in AEW while MJF cheated and schemed his way to the top. Page says deep down, MJF knows he is not better than him.

MJF laughs it off and then mocks Page and the fans. MJF says the history books don’t give a damn how you get to the top, and then says he earned everything. MJF says Page was the golden boy and the chosen one before the doors even opened up and says he has earned nothing. MJF says all he needed was a scarf and a mic, and then says he is better than him. MJF tells Page to name one thing he is better than him at, and then Page says he is real. They stare each other down, and then MJF tells Page he can be the main character all he wants, because he has no problem being the bad guy. They almost come to blows, and then MJF goes to leave. MJF turns back around and spits in Page’s face, and then Page goes after him. Page is held back by security as MJF escapes the ring, and then Page beats the security guys down. Christopher Daniels gets into the ring and tells Page this is what he was fighting for the whole time. Daniels says he knows who Page is, and Page leaves the ring.

A video recap of the matches and happenings at Grand Slam Australia from this past Saturday airs.

Renee Paquette interviews Roderick Strong backstage. Strong says he feels like he and Orange Cassidy are destined to dance forever. Strong says just because Cassidy is friends with Kyle O’Reilly, that doesn’t mean it will stop him from destroying him, and then make it all the way to Revolution to win the AEW International Championship. O’Reilly says it might be a conflict of interest, but he is rooting for Strong to break backs. Adam Cole says it doesn’t matter who Strong has to go through, and that’s undisputed.

Match 1 – Trios Tag Team Match

The Opps (Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Kip Sabian, and Nick Wayne) (w/Mother Wayne)

Shibata and Sabian start the match. Sabian connects with a quick shot, but Shibata takes him down and applies a wrist-lock. Sabian turns it into a hammer-lock, but Shibata counters into one of his own. Sabian counters into a side headlock, but Shibata sends him off the ropes. Sabian goes for a shoulder tackle, but Shibata isn’t fazed. Shibata eventually drops Sabian with a shoulder tackle of his own, and then tags in Joe. Joe and Shibata double-team Sabian with chops, and then Joe takes him down. Joe and Shibata deliver more shots to Sabian, and then do the same to Wayne. Cage tags in, but then immediately tags Wayne in as he gets back on the apron. Joe delivers chops to Wayne in the corner and tags Shibata back in. Shibata delivers chops to Wayne, as well, and then Hook tags in to deliver chops to Wayne as well. Shibata tags back in and takes Wayne down. Shibata kicks Wayne in the back, but Mother gets on the apron to distract the referee. Sabian delivers a shot to Shibata as Wayne knocks Hook to the floor. Wayne drops Shibata with a snap suplex and gets a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shibata drops Sabian with a Spear and takes Wayne down as well. Sabian comes back with right hands to Shibata, but Shibata delivers shots to both of them before tagging in Hook. Hook delivers shots to Wayne and suplexes Sabian. Hook delivers shots to Cage and clotheslines him to the floor. Hook drops Wayne with a Northern Lights suplex for a two count, and then the match breaks down with all six guys exchanging moves. Joe eventually gets Cage to the outside and drops him with a dive on the outside. Hook and Wayne get back into the ring, and Wayne passes out as Joe keeps Cage on the outside.

Winners: The Opps

Adam Page vs. MJF is made official for Revolution.

Footage of Bandido and The Outrunner defeating The Learning Tree at ROH Global Wars this past Monday airs. Then, Renee interviews Chris Jericho backstage. Renee asks Jericho if he did what he set out to do against Bandido, and then Jericho tells her to wipe the smirk off her face before he gets her thrown out of the arena. Jericho says there would be no AEW without him, and then says Bandido got the biggest win of his career over him. Jericho says Bandido can have a shot at the ROH World title this Saturday on Collision, and then says the bounty doesn’t mean anything anymore. Jericho says he is going to prove that people are getting too comfortable around him.

Match 2 – Street Fight

Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Bill kicks Hobbs in the face and delivers shots to him on the outside. They immediately brawl into the crowd, and Hobbs slams Bill’s face into the handrail. Bill comes back with right hands, and then they exchange shots. Hobbs beats Bill back to ringside and clotheslines him over the barricade. Hobbs slams Bill into the barricade and connects with a splash. Hobbs goes for another splash, but Bill hits him with a sound mixer and a keyboard. Bill tries to his Hobbs with a wrench, but Hobbs dodges each time and hits Bill with a chair. Bill comes back with the wrench and hits Hobbs in the head with it and moves the ring steps around. Hobbs has been busted open, and then Bill kicks him in the head. Bill chokeslams Hobbs onto the steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bill sets a table up in the ring as Bryan Keith has come to ringside to help out. Hobbs brings a trash can into the ring and hits Bill in the head with it. Hobbs hits Bill again and picks him up on his shoulders. Keith gets into the ring with a chair, but Hobbs punches it away and chokeslams Keith through the table in the corner. Bill kicks Hobbs to the outside, but Hobbs comes back with the World’s Most Dangerous Slam on the stage. Hobbs grabs Bill’s backpack and hits Bill in the face with it. Hobbs dumps bricks out of the backpack and delivers right hands. Bill comes back with a few shots, and they exchange right hands. Hobbs delivers an uppercut and slams Bill’s face into the ring steps on the stage repeatedly. Hobbs slams Bill through a barbed wire table and Bill has been sliced open everywhere, and cannot get to his feet before the ten count.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Renee interviews Murder Machine backstage. Brian Cage says they had something to say face-to-face with the Hurt Syndicate, but they aren’t around. Lance Archer says they heard they will be at Collision, so they will see them there. Archer says they can talk about the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and in the end, everybody dies.

Justin Roberts announces that AEW Double or Nothing will take place in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The new AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, makes her way to the ring, where she is joined by Luther. Storm says she faced a woman who took her title, broke her heart, and soured her soul. Storm says Mariah May gave her the fight of her life, but she beat her with her small package. Storm says May has been defeated, exiled, and compromised to a permanent end, and now it is time for a cheap plug. Storm talks about the “Queen of the Ring” film and tells everyone to enjoy. Storm says if she is going go be the best, she has to beat the best. Storm says no matter who it is, she is not hard to find, for God is a woman and her name is Timeless.

A video package airs for the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, Gabe Kidd. He will appear on this Saturday’s Collision.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne

