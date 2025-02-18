WWE NXT, 2/18/25

Join us tonight for the fallout show from Vengeance. NXT will start at 8pm with Vic Joseph, Booker T and Corey Joseph on the call.

Tonight’s Preview:

Ricky Starks Contract Signing

NXT Women’s North American Title Contender’s Match: Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Shawn Spears vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

Jordynne Grace Appears

Oba Femi walks out in street clothes to start the show. He cuts to the point regarding the 4 hooded characters who jumped him after his match at Vengeance. Moose, with the X Division Championship comes out of the darkness. He enters the ring. They trade verbal jabs, before Moose challenges Femi.

Eddy Thorpe has a segment with some Ava. Mr. Chase will face Thorpe tonight.

Match 1. Jaida Parker VS Karmen Petrovic9 (with Ashante Adonis) VS Kelani Jordan to determine the #1 contender for the North American Champion, Stephanie Vaquer

The three fight for an early advantage, but Kelani Jordan lands the first big move with a springboard moonsault to the floor on Jaida and Karmen. Parker recovers in the ring and chokes Jordan on the 2nd rope, suplexes her twice and gets a two count. After a break, Parker lands an inverted vertical suplex on Jordan. Kelani counters with a slam and legdrops Karmen off the second rope. She gets a near fall off another legdrop to Parker. Parker slams Karmen and Kelani splashes Parker. They all fight to their feet. Karmen kicks Jordan in the face and throws a series of running back elbows and a ranna to both off the top rope. Ashante runs up and saves Karmen. Parker superplexes Jordan. Parker showboats and Karmen runs in and pins Jordan.

Winner, Karmen Petrovic

Fatal Influence attack Karmen mid ring. Ashante pleads for help from the back. Nobody comes. Ashante finally can’t wait any longer and stops the women. Jane hits him with a chair and the beatdown on Karmen resumes. Jordynne Grace, Guilia and Stephanie Vaquer come out to clear the ring. Grace grabs the mic and they challenge Fatal Influence to a match tonight.

The D’Angelo Family help Stacks get ready for his match.

Match 2. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson VS Sol Ruca and Zaria

Jackson dropkicks Sol, but eats a suplex and near fall. Zaria enters and pounds on Jackson’s back. Everyone enters to brawl. Zaria and Lash confront each other. Jakara ends up diving to the floor on Ruca and Zaria. Sol and Jakara end up brawling in the ring until Sol lands a springboard back elbow. Zaria tags in hot with lariats and a spear threw Lash. She gets a 2 count off a suplex. Sol lands a superkick twice. Lash breaks up a pin attempt and then tags in. Ruca rannas her. Jakara kicks Sol and DDT’s Zaria. Lash and Zara trade punches and pump kicks. Zaria spears and F5 Jackson. Sol finishes her with a Sol snatch.

Winners, Sol and Zaria

Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont are interviewed backstage. Ricky Starks walks in front of the camera and he says it is time to answer the questions.

Out comes Ricky Starks to sign his contract, but they haven’t called him by name yet. Ava is with him. He says he is here to main event and be the man. Ethan Page comes out. Page says you are following his playbook. Ethan says there is only one Ethan Page. Ricky cuts down Ethan. Je’Von Evans jumps Ethan and beats him down. Wes Lee comes out and says their is rules around here and don’t disrespect Wes. This sets up a match and Starks knocks Lee to the floor. We look at the contract and his name is now Ricky Saints.

NQCC walk out and challenge TNA CHAMPIONS, Matt and Jeff Hardy to a match next week.

Match 3. Shawn Spears, with his crew VS Stacks (with The Family)

Stacks attacks Spears right away, but the veteran comes back quickly and they trade chops. Stacks basement boots Spears on his knees. Spears DDT’s Stacks off the top rope. Spears uses knee strikes and a rude awakening to put Stacks in a bad way. He then uses a spinning neckbreaker. Stacks counters with a jaw breaker. Izzy and Rizzo start to argue on the floor. Stacks then lands a spinebuster and missile dropkick. Spears counters with a shoulder breaker and a C4 and it is over.

Winner, Shawn Spears

Moose meets Lexis King backstage. King challenges Moose for his belt next week. Moose accepts. Mr. Chase is pumped up backstage. He is still down on his luck, but something is starting to bring him back.

Match 4. Andre (Mr.) Chase VS Eddy Thorpe

Thorpe works over Chase in the corner, but Chase lands a crossbody, kick off the apron and plancha on the floor. Some students come out in sweaters. Chase U is supposed to be closed, but the students want to come back. Thorpe goes for a suplex, but it is reversed. Andre lands a sidewalk for two. He is fired up. Thorpe clips Chase when Chase questions his actions. DDT and it is over.

Winner, Eddy Thorpe Trick Williams is shown on the tron, saying he isn’t done with Thorpe.

Ethan Page and Wes Lee will face Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans. The Hardys accept the challenge of NQCC. They ask Fraxiom to watch.

MAIN EVENT. North American Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace and NXT Womens Champion, Guilia VS Fatal Influence, Fallon Henley, Jayce Jane and Jasmine Nyx

The match starts slow, with each side getting some offense in, but neither gains much advantage. The match picks up when Grace tags in and she uses a series of massive power moves to toss Nyx and Jane all over the ring. Stephanie does the knee faceplant move, but gets caught by Henley trying to do a 619. They end up working Steph over in their half of the corner. It is shown in a split screen commercial break. The advantage carries on past the break. Steph eats a series of wicked kicks from all of FA. Steph finally punches Henley, and tags Grace, who comes in hot. She slams everyone. She hits a double norther lights. Muscle buster Jane for a two count. Grace misses a Vaderbomb. Jane gets a two off a running knee. Henley hits a blockbuster, followed by a Nyx kick. Guilia lands a belly to back. Vaquer flies to the floor on Henley. Driver by Grace on Nyx and it is over.

Winners, Grace, Guilia and Vaquer

We see more carnage as someone is beating up the locker room backstage. The show ends with a cliff hanger.

