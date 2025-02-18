Videos: Moose makes his NXT debut

Feb 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Oba Femi kicks off NXT & calls out the attackers on Saturday night & tells them to finish their job. The lights go out.. Moose has arrived.

Moose tells Oba that he’s one person he can’t rule over and a match should happened. Oba says it will happen.

Next week, Moose vs Lexis King for the X Division Title

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jessica McKay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal