Videos: Moose makes his NXT debut
Oba Femi kicks off NXT & calls out the attackers on Saturday night & tells them to finish their job. The lights go out.. Moose has arrived.
Moose tells Oba that he’s one person he can’t rule over and a match should happened. Oba says it will happen.
OH. MY. GOD.
IT'S MOOSE!!! @TheMooseNation #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/350nyoItRq
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2025
"This has to happen!"@Obaofwwe vs. @TheMooseNation?! SIGN US UP! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ey1nagmyQE
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2025
Next week, Moose vs Lexis King for the X Division Title
Well that's something! @LexisKingWWE gets his hometown match, against @TheMooseNation, for the @ThisIsTNA X-Division Championship NEXT WEEK in Cincinnati! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Chi3IlNWOd
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: @ThisIsTNA X-Division Champion @TheMooseNation has his eyes set on @Obaofwwe after his shocking arrival in NXT. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dMCWueEdPk
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2025