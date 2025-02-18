Triple H unveils WWE ID championships

WWE is adding a men’s and women’s title belt for their ID project.

“The top independent wrestling prospects have been ID’d… and now, we’re ready to spotlight the best of the best,” Triple H said in a post on X. “Here’s your first look at the Men’s and Women’s @WWEID Championships.”

The WWE Independent Development program kicked off in late October of last year with the aim to develop and support the training of independent professional wrestlers. Several wrestling schools and other promotions received their WWE ID designation as well.

WWE ID matches are promoted on the official WWE ID X account and take place at various indie promotions between WWE ID talent. Wins in these matches can lead to being featured on the upcoming WWE EVOLVE show.

pic.twitter.com/VxERpeas2q — Triple H (@TripleH) February 18, 2025

