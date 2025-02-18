The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE television

Feb 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

The Hardy Boyz accept the challenge by No Quarter Catch Crew for next weeks NXT.

They tell NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom to watch at ringside too

