The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE television

The Hardy Boyz accept the challenge by No Quarter Catch Crew for next weeks NXT.

They tell NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom to watch at ringside too

Two men who have re-defined tag-team wrestling for over 25 years. The Hardy Boyz have reached the pinnacle of our industry (and often jumped off of it) to the amazement of fans worldwide… …and they return to a @WWE ring NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT in Cincinnati. https://t.co/v9wtwjLKCv pic.twitter.com/Koh1jhbx2m — Triple H (@TripleH) February 19, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

