Notes on Jade Cargill, Naomi, Scott Steiner, and Jamie Hayter
– According to Fightful Select, Jamie Hayter was absent from last week’s AEW Dynamite tapings on Tuesday, instead visiting backstage at RIOT Cabaret Slamma Mia: Here We Go Again in the UK.
– Naomi (via The Wrestling Classic) claims she will not retire until AJ Lee returns.
– Jade Cargill was back at the WWE Performance Center today. The belief is her creative plans for her return will be set very soon.
(Source: PWInsider)
– Scott Steiner posted a photo of his son Brock…
