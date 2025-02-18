Notes on Jade Cargill, Naomi, Scott Steiner, and Jamie Hayter

Feb 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to Fightful Select, Jamie Hayter was absent from last week’s AEW Dynamite tapings on Tuesday, instead visiting backstage at RIOT Cabaret Slamma Mia: Here We Go Again in the UK.

– Naomi (via The Wrestling Classic) claims she will not retire until AJ Lee returns.

Jade Cargill was back at the WWE Performance Center today. The belief is her creative plans for her return will be set very soon.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Scott Steiner posted a photo of his son Brock…

