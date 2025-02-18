MVP reveals how he managed to avoid Vince McMahon’s instructions while on commentary

MVP revealed how he managed to avoid Vince McMahon’s instructions while on commentary by anticipating when Vince was about to speak and beating him to it. “I figured out something real quick. Vince would make suggestions on what to say, and I figured out real quickly, what I would hear in my headset, the mic would key, I know Vince was about to make a suggestion.”

Rather than waiting for Vince’s input, MVP made sure to speak first. “I would say something before he could speak because I know whatever I say is going to be way better than whatever he suggested.” He described the process of outpacing Vince’s cues: “I would hear the mic click like he was about to say something, and then I would say something, and I would hear the mic click out.” This tactic became a regular occurrence, allowing him to stay ahead. “That would happen all the time. I just knew he was going to say something and I would say something quick and witty and I would hear the mic key out.”

MVP assumed that his method worked because Vince never overruled him. “I guess he would go, ‘Okay, that was good.’” When asked if he was ever confronted for deliberately sidestepping Vince’s instructions, he confidently replied, “No, never. He didn’t know I was doing that on purpose.”

Source: HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas

