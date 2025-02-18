Michael Cole says the Corey Graves situation not a work

Michael Cole says the Corey Graves situation was NOT a work, it was a SHOOT. "That's a strange situation. He said something on social media that was critical of the company and then tried to explain that he was just trying to generate a storyline." THIS IS REALLY INTERESTING pic.twitter.com/54P8DJxMNA — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) February 18, 2025

Michael Cole was asked about Corey Graves’ situation and responded with clear admiration for his colleague. He began by calling the situation “strange” and stated, “I love Corey… love him to death.” However, he admitted he was still unsure of all the details, saying, “I still don’t understand all the dynamics of it.”

Cole acknowledged that Graves had posted something on social media that was critical of the company. He explained, “I know that he sent something out on social media that was pretty critical of the company.” Graves had attempted to clarify that he was trying to generate interest in a potential storyline, but, as Cole noted, “I don’t think the company saw it that way.” When asked if the situation was scripted or real, Cole confirmed, “It was not a work, right? And it was a shoot. Yes, allegedly… allegedly.”

Despite the controversy, Cole expressed hope that things would be resolved, stating, “I think him and the company are working that out.” He concluded by reaffirming his deep respect for Graves, saying, “I love Corey to death, he’s an unbelievable commentator. Beside McAfee, he’s probably the best partner I’ve ever had.”

Source: IMPAULSIVE

