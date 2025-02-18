Michael Cole on how individuals “lose themselves in their own truth”

Michael Cole spoke about how some individuals in the wrestling industry can “lose themselves in their own truth.” He acknowledged that this is a common occurrence in their business, saying, “It happens in our business.”

He elaborated on the misconception that some performers have when they join the company, believing they are destined for stardom beyond WWE. “People think they come in, they’re stars, and then they’re going to leave and be a star outside of here.” However, he pointed out that success outside of WWE is rare, bluntly stating, “It does happen, sorry.”

Cole emphasized that WWE plays a significant role in making its stars, remarking, “Our product makes you.” While he acknowledged a select few exceptions, he clarified, “Few Logan Pauls that come into our world and are successful.” Most, however, do not achieve the same level of success when they leave.

To reinforce his point, Cole cited three notable WWE alumni who have successfully transitioned into major stars outside wrestling: “Who’s Cena, Batista, and Rock?”

Source: IMPAULSIVE

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

