Michael Cole on his longevity in WWE, reveals he recently signed a new contract

Michael Cole on why he believes he lasted so long in WWE:

“I think there were two things, Jim Ross was obviously the man, I still think the greatest ever. I think Vince understood JR was getting older, and he needed to bring in somebody younger.

“JR had come to WWE already a wrestling guy, and I think me being new and fresh and not a ‘wrestling’ guy, Vince was able to would me how he wanted me to be an announcer, and he stuck with it, even when I sucked in the beginning and the fans hated me, Vince stuck with me.

“It’s amazing that I’ve lasted in this company this long because Vince, there were certain things that would set that man off, and he would just go ‘okay you’re done, fired’, but he stuck with me.”

– Cole on his new WWE contract he signed last year:

“I just signed a brand new contract with the company, so I’m gonna be here for a number of years.

“The company really made me feel, for the first time, that I was really important to this place. After 28 years.

“The pay check is part of it, but the new regime had a lot to do with it.”

(source: Impaulsive)

